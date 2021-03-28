After Tendulkar and Yusuf, Badrinath tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has texted positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The 37-year-old tookt to Twitter to share this news. He went on to add that he is self-isolating at his home.

ALSO READ: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

The news comes after his India Legends skipper, Sachin Tendulkar, tested positive for the dreadful virus.

"I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms," Badrinath tweeted.

"I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," he added.

Former Yusuf Pathan too tested positive for the virus.

Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath shared the dressing room for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series which was played in Raipur.

Former CSK player featured for two Tests, seven ODIs, and one T20 International for Team India.