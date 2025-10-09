/After Ravi Ashwin, Mitchell Starc confirms BBL 2025 participation

Weeks after former Indian Test ace Ravichandran Ashwin confirmed his BBL 2025 participation - becoming the first high-profile player from the country to feature in this T20 league, Aussie bowling great Mitchell Starc put his name in the mix too. The left-arm quick committed to representing Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League after an 11-year hiatus, subject to his fitness following the home Ashes that concludes in the first week of January. The BBL 2025 will take place from December 14 to January 26.

Like the past two seasons, Starc signed up for the Sixers as a supplementary player. However, this time around, his T20I retirement announcement opens the gate for him to feature in the latter half of the tournament. In BBL, each franchise has two supplementary spots to fill, allowing them to sign contracted Cricket Australia players with limited availability, without replacing anyone from the selected 18-man squad.

"I can't wait to pull on the Sixers' fresh magenta playing shirt in BBL|15," Starc said in a statement. "Over the past decade, I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer. The Sixers are close to my heart, and I have great memories of our BBL|01 and Champions League success. My goal is to help bring another trophy home to our passionate fans,” he continued.

Starc made his BBL debut (for Sydney Sixers) in the inaugural edition, picking six wickets throughout and helping Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to win the first title. He again starred for his franchise during the side’s now-defunct Champions League win in 2012, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. However, during his last full season in 2014, Starc picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches.



Speaking highly of Starc and his ability to change the game on his head with a new and old ball, Sixers’ general manager Rachael Haynes said, "Mitch's strike power with both the new and old ball is unmatched, and we hope he will play a vital role in our push towards the finals.”



"Even when not playing in recent years, Mitch has shown himself to be a great ambassador for the club and we look forward to that leadership playing a major role on and off the field in BBL|15,” he continued.

