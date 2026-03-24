/After PSL withdrawal, Spencer Johnson signs for CSK to replace injured Nathan Ellis in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have hit a jackpot by roping in Aussie left-arm quick Spencer Johnson as an injury replacement for compatriot Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury. Having been picked by Quetta Gladiators as a direct signing for PSL 2026, Spencer pulled out for personal reasons and has now joined the Yellow Army for the upcoming edition starting March 28. He, however, has been signed for INR 1.5 crore and will join New Zealand seamer Matt Henry as the second overseas seamer in the CSK squad.

Johnson is the latest name to pull out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join its competition and the cash-rich league, the IPL, for the upcoming edition.

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Johnson, however, is not new to the IPL setup, having previously played for the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While he represented the newly-inducted franchise Gujarat in his maiden season in 2024, playing just five games and returning with four wickets in total, the left-arm quick featured for KKR next year, picking just one wicket in four outings at an embarrassing average of 133.



Contrary to his BBL numbers, where he averages just above 19 (19.21) in 28 contested matches, his IPL average thus far is 56.80, with his economy surging at 10.39 compared to 7.55 in the BBL. The lanky quick hasn’t played a T20 game since last appearing for KKR in IPL 2025 against LSG.



Johnson joined the long list of Australian fast bowlers to play for CSK in the IPL. While Doug Bollinger and Ben Hilfenhaus were the early picks, Dirk Nannes, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis were the remaining ones to play for the Yellow Army in the league.



Meanwhile, Ellis suffered a hamstring injury in the lead-up to IPL 2026, which needed around three months to recover, thus ruling him out of the upcoming edition.

