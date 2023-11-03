After ODI World Cup, England Test skipper Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery

England's Ben Stokes is set to undergo a surgery on his troublesome knee after the ODI World Cup, the all-rounder and Test captain said on Friday (Nov 3). The 32-year-old has not been bowling regularly due to his knee issues, occurring his IPL 2023. He, however, expects to return in time to lead England in the five-match Test series versus India, in India, early next year.

Ahead of Jos Buttler-led England's World Cup clash versus Australia, on Saturday (Nov 4) in Ahmedabad, Stokes told the reporters, "I’ll be fine for the Test series in India. But yes, I am having surgery after the World Cup."

He added, "Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But over the last 18 months, it’s been ‘will I, won’t I? It’s probably the first time since I’ve had this knee issue where it’s been quite clear that I’m not going to be bowling."

Stokes has had injury issues since the start of the year. He was out of the second half of IPL 2023, where he represented MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after playing just two games and didn't bowl. He somehow managed past the entire home Ashes series, but bowled just 29 overs in five games (taking three scalps). With the bat, he was at his best, scoring 405 runs with a hundred and two fifties.