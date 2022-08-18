After Elon Musk, now British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United

After Elon Musk declared his desire to purchase the Premier League team was all a part of "a long-running joke," Jim Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday (August 17) that the British billionaire is interested in buying the team.

The world's richest man, Musk, joked on Twitter that he wanted to acquire the most successful club in England before revealing that he had no interest in buying any sports organisations.

His "joke" has pulled the spotlight on the club which is currently owned by The Glazers family.

As per AFP, the last time United won the Premier League was in 2013, and they haven't won a significant trophy since 2017.

Last weekend's devastating 4-0 loss to Brentford put United at the bottom of England's top division for the first time in thirty years.

Responding to a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake, Ratcliffe's spokesperson said "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer".

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

As per Reuters, Ratcliffe, the CEO of the chemical business INEOS, is a lifetime fan of the team and hails from the Manchester area.

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset," said the spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies)

