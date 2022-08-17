After Twitter, Elon Musk sets his sight on Manchester United

First Twitter, now Manchester United. Elon Musk, the Chief operating officer of Tesla, appears to be on a spending binge as the billionaire on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he was purchasing the soccer team Manchester United Plc.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 ×

But it could just be yet another pointless tweet by the world's richest person. As Reuters points out Musk has a history of making "irrelevant tweets".

Watch | Elon Musk sells nearly $7bn in Tesla shares

As of now, it isn't clear whether the billionaire actually plans to pursue a deal or not.

Who is to say that the team is even up for sale? It is controlled by the American Glazer family, who did not respond to a request for comment, reports Reuters.

Also read | Twitter ordered to submit documents to Elon Musk from a fired employee regarding bot accounts

One of the football teams with the greatest fan support worldwide Manchester United holds a record of 20 times as English champions and three times as winners of the European Cup, the top club competition in the world of soccer.

Musk is currently embroiled in a controversial deal with Twitter and is being sued by the social media giant for trying to get out of the $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Some followers have urged Musk to purchase Manchester United rather than Twitter.

Read More | Twitter spent $33 million on Elon Musk’s deal in three months

As of Tuesday's stock market close, the football team had a $2.08 billion market value. The Glazers, who acquired Manchester United for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, have been under fire from the club's supporters in recent years due to the team's on-field troubles.

After United participated in an unsuccessful attempt to establish a breakaway European Super League last year, the anti-Glazer campaign gathered steam.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.