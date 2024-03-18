After calling Christian Horner out, Jos Verstappen provides update on son Max Verstappen's situation

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has said his son doesn't like the persistent questioning as the Red Bull fiasco continues to unravel. Jos said he fears it might take "some time" for the situation to simmer down.

Max has been flying on the track, having won the opening two races of the calendar but the off-track controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner refuses to leave him alone.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully, they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that’s what it’s all about. The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong," Jos told Sporza in response to the apparent power struggle within the team.

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1," he added.

Jos Verstappen's vocal Horner criticism

Jos has been vocal about the situation at Red Bull and was one of the first voices to lay it clear that the team might explode if Horner stays at the helm.

"There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems," said Jos during the pre-season testing.

There have been reports that Jos held a meeting with Mercedes team leader Toto Wolff, with the agenda being Max's shock move to the German team to replace Lewis Hamilton.

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025 and Wolff yet to announce his replacement, a move to Mercedes may not be ruled out for Max, especially if the controversy refuses to die down.

Horner has already said Max remains free to leave the team if he desires and that he wouldn't stand in his way.

"It's like anything in life. You can't force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper. If somebody didn't want to be at this team, then you know, we're not going to force somebody against their will to be here," said Horner.

While Horner was given a clean chit by Red Bull following an internal investigation, the woman accuser last week submitted an official complaint to the FIA with the ethics committee set to take cognisance of it.