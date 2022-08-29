Afridi claims 'no one in Team India likes Gautam Gambhir', Twitterati unimpressed with Harbhajan's reaction

Shahid Afridi's equation with Gautam Gambhir is well known to all in the cricketing fraternity. Gambhir-Afridi were involved in some heated exchanges during their playing days and the duo continue to take a dig at each other to date. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday (August 28), Afridi made heads turn by claiming that 'no one in Team India likes Gautam Gambhir'.

Afridi's remark came during a talk show where news channels of both nations had collaborated. During the interaction, the ex-captain of the Men in Green recalled his on-field rivalry with Gambhir. Meanwhile, India's former spinner Harbhajan Singh was also part of the talk show. Afridi spoke to Aaj Tak being a part of the expert panel on the Pakistan's news channel - Samaa TV. During the discussion, Afridi said, "It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team."

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK: 'You are ok to talk to me?': Manjrekar leaves Jadeja in splits, all-rounder replies - WATCH

While Afridi's comment on Gambhir went viral in no time, it was Harbhajan's casual reaction which sparked huge outrage on social media platforms. Twitter users weren't impressed with Bhajji's response to Afridi's remark, where he slammed his former teammate.

This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir🌍

We loved ❤️ Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022 ×

Following Afridi's jibe at Gambhir, the hosts as well as Harbhajan had a good laugh. Seeing Bhajji's response, it irked many Twitter users. Here are some of the responses:

This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir🌍

We loved ❤️ Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022 ×

How can @harbhajan_singh laugh on it .Man you have played so much with that guy atleast you should not have laughed on it.#INDvPAK #disappointing https://t.co/LUQa3eg7IO — Aman Kumar Singh (@rajputaman22) August 28, 2022 ×

Talking about the Indo-Pak battle in the 2022 Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first and rode on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/26 and Hardik Pandya's 3-fer to dismiss the Men in Green for 147 in 19.5 overs. In reply, Men in Blue were 89-4 before Ravindra Jadeja's vital 35 and Hardik's match-winning 17-ball 33 not out propelled India to a thrilling five-wicket win over their Asian neighbours.