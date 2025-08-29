/AFG captain Rashid Khan urges fans to avoid ‘repeat of 2022 Asia Cup chaos in stands’ ahead of tri-series opener

Preparations have begun for the 2025 Asia Cup, with three of the eight participating nations squaring off in a T20I tri-series commencing on Friday (Aug 29) in Sharjah. Afghanistan and Pakistan will play the opener, with Afghan captain Rashid Khan urging fans to maintain peace and avoid a repeat of appalling scenes that marred their 2022 Asia Cup game. A close match, which ended with Pakistan winning by just one wicket, saw fans clash in the stands, forcing the PCB to write to the ICC in protest, with then-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja calling it ‘hooliganism’.

Although the Sharjah police detained several Afghan supporters, no arrests were made.

Besides, considering that the political relations between the two countries have soured since, the organisers have made efforts to ensure no such instance occurs again, with separate sections at the stadium prepared for supporters of both teams this time. However, it’s not the first time that supporters of both teams have clashed at a cricket venue, with another instance from their 2023 bilateral series between the two also made headlines for the same reason.



"[My] message to everyone who comes and watches the games in the stadium is that cricket brings unity," Rashid said at the pre-game presser.

"It brings people and nations together. It sends a peaceful message. This game is all about enjoyment. We play this game to enjoy ourselves and give entertainment to the crowd and the fans. It's just a game of cricket. I ask people to come, enjoy themselves, support their respective teams and enjoy every moment of the game,” he continued.



The world’s best T20 bowler also claimed that no team will enter this competition as favourites, as the format’s nature keeps it even for everyone.



"No team is favourite, especially in T20Is. You have to play good cricket. One or two players can totally change the game. Everyone will be trying to deliver their best performances,” he added.

