'When everyone agrees...,' India pacer Mohammed Shami opines on playing against Pakistan

India and Pakistan have never looked eye-to-eye, especially on a cricket ground and the recent incidents have further deepened the gap between the two neighbours. The bilateral sports ties have been cut altogether with only multi-team tournaments being the only time these two teams play cricket. After the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India's response, there were thick clouds of doubt over the two teams facing each other in upcoming Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has given it a green light being the multi-team tournament and not being held in Pakistan and India pacer Mohammed Shami thinks it's 'better to agree with the government and board.'

What did Shami say about playing against Pakistan

Shami acknowledged that there are a lot of thing involved while playing cricket other than emotions. Speaking to media outlet News 24, he said on topic of playing Pakistan: "I don’t go behind controversies. However, it is always better to agree with whatever the government and the cricket board say. Whatever they decide, you should stick behind it. Cricket isn’t played just by emotions. There are a lot of other things involved. When everyone agrees to play, you should play.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - After winning IPL 2025, THIS RCB player is set to lead in Duleep Trophy

Shami's approach seems logical as the two countries have decided not to send their respective teams in each other's nation, even for multi-team tournaments. While Pakistan did come to India for the ODI World Cup 2023, BCCI refused to send India to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and eventually India's matches were played in Dubai, UAE.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match