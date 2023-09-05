ugc_banner

AFG vs SL live for free: How to watch Asia cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live stream on your TV Mobile

Lahore, Pakistan Edited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

AFG vs SL live for free: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will clash against each other on Tuesday, 5 September 2023. Here are the live streaming details

AFG vs SL live streaming for free: The sixth match of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 5 September 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium Cricket Stadium, Lahore. Both the teams will play against each other for the Super Four spot in the cricket tournament. 

Sri Lanka as of now is leading the scoreboard with two points and is preparing itself to claim another victory, whereas this match is crucial for Afghanistan as it stands at the bottom with 0 points and needs to turn the match the other way around.


AFG vs SL: Live-streaming details

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live in India

The broadcasting rights for AFG vs SL Asia cup 2023 is purchased by star sports for television. 

The match shall be available on following channels: 
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 for free

AFG vs SL match will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports 
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match be played?- Date

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be held on September 05, 2023. 

When to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023?- Time

The match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match be played? Venue

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Cricket Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Full Squads

Afghanistan: 
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: 
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Asia Cup 2023 points table

Group A                
Pos
 Team M W L T N/R PT NRR
1 Pakistan 2 1 0 0 0 3 4.76
2 India 2 1 0 0 0 3 1.028
3 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.572
Group B                
Pos
 Team M W L T N/R PT NRR
1 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.951
2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.373
3 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.78

