AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live in your country, Pakistan, India
Story highlights
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be held on August 22, 2023. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be held on August 22, 2023. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash with each other in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, as a preparatory match for Asia Cup 2023.
This is not the first time these teams are locking horns with each other this year. They played against each other in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Sharjah in March 2023, where Afghanistan won 2 matches and got victory over Pakistan.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
trending now
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE stream and Broadcast?
AFG vs PAK live streaming and Broadcast details
India: Eurosport; Fancode
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh: Eurosport
Australia: Fox Sports
USA: Willow TV
Afghanistan: RTA Sport
Pakistan: Tapmad TV; A Sports, PTV Sports
Canada: Willow TV
AFG vs PAK: Live- streaming details
When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?- Date
The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be held on August 22, 2023.
When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan?- Time
The 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST/ 8:30 pm GMT.
Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played? Venue
The match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.
AFG vs PAK: Full squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi