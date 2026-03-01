/AFC postpones first-leg knockout matches after US, Israel strikes

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) bosses announced on Sunday (Mar 1) that they have delayed the first-leg knockout matches scheduled in the Middle East this week. The decision came after military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel. The postponement affects all three major AFC club tournaments, including the AFC Champions League Elite, the Malaysia-headquarteredAFC confirmed.

"In light of the developing situation in the Middle East... matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2-3, 2026, will now be rescheduled," it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur.

"The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans," the body added.

Games included a scheduled match between Qatar's Al-Duhail and Saudi powerhouse Al-Ahli, according to the AFC schedule.

Other Elite round-of-16 games like Dubai-based Shabab AlAhli hosting Iran's Tractor, and Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda versus Al-Ittihad are also affected. Matches played elsewhere in the Asian region will continue as scheduled, the AFC said.