/Abu Dhabi T10 League: Aspin Stallions becomes latest franchise to join star-studded league

In alignment with the UAE Vision 2031 to strengthen the nation's global leadership in sports, AMH Sports has officially announced the acquisition and launch of the Aspin Stallions, the first-ever Emirati-owned franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, as per a release from Abu Dhabi T10 League. This landmark announcement marks a new chapter in the UAE's sporting journey, symbolizing national pride, innovation, and international collaboration.

The Aspin Stallions, owned by Ahmad Khoori, Member of the UAE Federal National Council and former Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines, represent a pioneering step in Emirati participation in global franchise sports. Under AMH Sports, the franchise aims to set new standards in sporting excellence, community engagement, and youth development across the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Khoori said, "Under the wise leadership of our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Vice President, Prime Minister and the Rule of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE continues to inspire progress, inclusivity, and excellence in every field -- and sports is no exception. The Aspin Stallions symbolize the UAE's ambition to not just participate but lead on the global stage.

This initiative reflects our commitment to youth empowerment, international cooperation, and the spirit of sportsmanship that defines our nation," as quoted from a release by Abu Dhabi T10 League. The UAE has long shared a deep and historic friendship with India, home to one of the world's largest cricket-loving populations. With over 9 million expatriates residing in the UAE, 50% of whom are passionate cricket fans, this initiative builds a bridge between two nations united by sport.

Through the Aspin Stallions, AMH Sports seeks to honour this shared passion by creating a franchise that represents the UAE's diversity and celebrates the spirit of cricket that binds both nations together. The Emirates Cricket Board chaired by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, has rapidly grown into one of the world's most exciting cricket Nations. With a fast-paced 10-over format, the AD T10 league blends international talent, innovation, and entertainment -- making it a defining platform for global sports engagement.

The success of the Abu Dhabi T10 is a testament to the leadership of Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of the League, whose vision has transformed cricket entertainment and placed the UAE at the center of world cricket.

"We welcome Aspin Stallions as the first Emirati-owned franchise in the league. This is a proud moment not just for Abu Dhabi T10 but for the UAE's sporting ecosystem," said Shaji Ul Mulk. "It reflects the UAE's growing prominence as a global sports destination and reinforces the spirit of partnership between nations," he added.

CEO and Senior Consultant Saif is also very excited about ASPIN Stallions debut innings in Abu Dhabi T10 League, "We are proud to introduce Team ASPIN Stallions--an exciting new venture built on vision, energy, and ambition. It marks the beginning of a promising journey for all of us. We look forward to growing together and making a mark. Our sincere thanks to Mr. Khoori for this invaluable opportunity."

The launch of the Aspin Stallions would not have been possible without the continued support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Tourism, and the Emirates Cricket Board. AMH Sports extends its sincere gratitude to these institutions for their commitment to nurturing sporting excellence and building the UAE's international sports reputation.

