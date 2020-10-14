Abu Dhabi T10 can make cricket a global sport: Sam Billings and Carlos Brathwaite

While all eyes are locked on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, preparations have started for the Abu Dhabi T10, which has a separate fan-base for the fast-paced, superstar-laden tournament. Two stars in the world of cricket, Sam Billings and Carlos Brathwaite gave the T10 format a thumbs up while agreeing that the mini format of the gentlemen’s game could take the sport global and could be a major addition in the Olympics as well.

In a virtual media round table conference, which took place on Tuesday, both Billings and Brathwaite acknowledged that T10 already has added an exciting element in the white-ball formats.

However, when WION asked the duo about whether the T10 format has started to influence how T20 format is being played in today’s time, both Billings and Brathwaite said that it hasn’t made a change in how 20-20 cricket is played but added that it will slowly started to influence the game.

“I wouldn’t say that T10 has influenced other formats of the game but it has opened up the minds and tactical approach of cricketers. In T10, cricketers don’t have much time to think and it is action from the word go. So you need to be ready even before going onto the field. But the format is exciting and I am sure it will leave a deep impact when thinking out-of-the-box tactics,” said Brathwaite.

“Well, I would certainly agree with Carlos there. T10 is a fun format to be a part of but things change massively when it comes to other formats. In other formats, you are allowed to spend a bit of time on the pitch, assess the situation and play your game accordingly. But in T10, you can’t waste deliveries. But it will help cricketers in expanding their game and learn more tricks both with the bat and ball,” said England international Billings.

Billings was also of the view that wasting deliveries, even one, puts pressure on the batsman and it test the character of a player.

“I think it’s really the pace of the game and given its span of only 10 overs, that really separates the T10 format from the T20 format. The format is more compact and you have to be in the game right from the beginning. You waste a few deliveries and suddenly the pressure is on the batsman. The key is to be in the game from the beginning until the end,” Billings said about the format.

"I will see if the game kind of picks up around the world, certainly with the Olympics as a kind of carrot, I think, that would be the best encouraging factor internationally,” Billings added.

Whereas Brathwaite batted for T10 format to be in the Olympics as the big-hitting all-rounder said the format is attracting wider range of audience into the world of cricket.

"It's about handling pressure and a player needs to get the basics right. It will interest a person to get into cricket. It's only 10 overs. Let's get through 60 balls and have a game of cricket. Let's see what it's like. I hope that in my lifetime cricket can get into the Olympics. And this is one way I see it being feasible," Brathwaite said.

