Tendulkar, Pathan laud Indian Army for organising women's cricket league in Jammu & Kashmir

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and World T20 winner Irfan Pathan lauded the 19 Rashriya Rifles of the Indian Army’s Northern Command for successfully organising a Women’s Cricket League in Dooru Town of Anantnag district.

The Indian Army partnered with NGO Aseem Foundation in a bid to promote women’s cricket and sporting activities in Jammu & Kashmir. Sporting action in the valley has remained stagnant for almost six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a knockout league, in which 4 teams hailing from Dooru, Anantnag and Kulgam participated. League matches were held on October 14 while the final was played on Wednesday. In total, over 70 women participated in the games," a press release stated.

Rubiya Sayyed from Anantnag and senior journalist Sunandan Lele have supported the initiative.

Col Dharmendra Yadav from the Northern Command hailed the performances of the participants. Whereas Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on the women cricketers who took part in the event.

"I would congratulate the 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and Aseem Foundation for organising the tournament. I would laud all the women cricketers, who trained hard and took part in this tournament. The beauty of sport is that it knows no gender. It only sees your talent and hardwork," Tendulkar said in a video message.

"Indian women's team is one of the best in the world and who knows one among these women will soon represent the country," Tendulkar said.

Whereas Irfan Pathan, who has been a mentor for Jammu and Kashmir senior state team, said that the initiative is a step forward in unearthing new talent from the region.

"I have spent a lot of time and I can vouch that there is no dearth of talent in the region. I would like to thank the 19RR and Aseem Foundation for giving these women an opportunity," the former all-rounder said.

