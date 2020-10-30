'Absolutely no chance': Steve Smith on participating in Big Bash League

Australian batsmen Steve Smith will not be participating in the Twenty20 Big Bash League this season as he said that continuing to play in bio-secure bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on his mental health.

The Aussie has played already played under the bio-secure bubble. First, the T20 series in England and now, he is a part of the on-going IPL in the UAE.

Australia's domestic league will commence in December and will go on till February. This league will be played after India's Tour of Australia.

"I'll be honest with you, absolutely no chance," Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's still early days with the bubbles. We don't know how long it's going to last for.

"There's an uncertainty there. It's just going to be about having open conversations with coaches, general managers, whoever, to ensure that people are keeping their headspace in a reasonable place.

"When guys are starting to find things a bit tough mentally from just living in the bubble, being able to get out - even if it might just be a few days of being normal might be a real help. Those conversations need to be had."

Smith is not the first player to have concerns over players' mental health in bubbles, with England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan also saying players may withdraw from tours if their mental health is at risk.

(Inputs from Reuters)