/Abhishek Sharma equals Yuvraj, Gayle’s T20-fifty record in flashy SMAT outing

Indian cricket team’s new poster boy, Abhishek Sharma, has equalled his mentor Yuvraj Singh and several others, including Chris Gayle’s record in T20s, in his latest outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Playing for Punjab against Bengal in Hyderabad on Sunday (Nov 30), the left-handed opener smashed a 12-ball fifty – joint-third-fastest and joint-second-fastest by an Indian in T20 cricket.

Opening with fellow attacking batter, Prabhsimran Singh, the pair tore into the bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep Singh, hitting at over 15 runs, also smashing Saksham Choudhary and Writtick Chatterjee. In his first 12 balls, Abhishek scored runs on 11 off them, hitting five sixes and as many fours, including one single.

The star Indian opener didn’t just stop there, continuing the wreckage, while completing his remaining 50 runs in the next 20 balls, registering a 32-ball hundred in the men’s T20s – his second-fastest ever. Ironically, he holds the record for the joint-second-quickest T20 century of all time, in 28 balls against Meghalaya last year.



His innings ended on 148 off 52 balls, including 16 sixes and eight fours. Abhishek's knock also helped Punjab rack up 310 for five in 20 overs – the second-highest SMAT score of all time. The highest team total in this competition belongs to Baroda, which scored a massive 349 for five against Sikkim in Indore in December 2024. They, however, won the game by 112 runs despite Abhimanyu Easwaran’s unbeaten 130 off 66 balls.

Abhishek loves breaking records



Abhishek is now the fifth batter overall to score a 12-ball fifty in men’s T20 cricket, and first Indian since batting great Yuvraj Singh, who first achieved this feat 18 years ago during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Ironically, it was the famous match where Yuvraj smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

