Cristiano Ronaldo achieves another milestone, scores 50 goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap by scoring 50 goals, donning the Bianconeri jersey. He achieved this feat after netting twice in the match against Fiorentina.

He scored twice via penalty. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 50 goals in just 70 matches in the Serie A. Serie A leaders Juventus bounced back from their defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium!⚽⚽

Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!💪🏽#finoallafine #forzajuve

Lazio moved second, five points behind the reigning champions after Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo both scored a brace in a 5-1 win over rock bottom SPAL.

Ronaldo has been in a great form recently, he also became just the second Juve player in history to score in nine successive Serie A matches. It was first achieved by French player David Trezeguet in the October-December 2005 season.

Ronaldo's 2020 began with a bang after he scored a hattrick and an assist against Cagliari.

The Portuguese legend has been the highest goal scorer for his national team, and his previous club Real Madrid. He had scored 450 times in 438 matches for the La Liga table-toppers.

Cristiano has taken 151 penalties in his career (these include shootouts too), out of which he has scored in 126 penalties and missed 25 of them with a success rate of 83.4 per cent.

"Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score repeatedly and for him, it's important psychologically," said Sarri of the player who turns 35 next Wednesday.