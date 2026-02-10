9-year-old Arshi Gupta becomes youngest driver ever to join F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive program. Who is she?

Arshi Gupta, a 9-year-old karting sensation from Faridabad, Haryana, has broken records by becoming the youngest driver ever selected for F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive (DYD) program. Arshi, who made history as Asia's only female Karting Champion in 2025, triumphed in the Micro Max category at National Karting Championship that year.

Who is Arshi Gupta?

Her journey into the racing world started when she was just 7 years old, and by 7 years, 5 months, and 18 days, she became the youngest-ever holder of an Indian racing license, earning a place in the India Book of Records. Arshi debuted professionally in 2024, participating in the National Karting Championship, and her success continued with international stints in the UAE’s IAME Series and the Rotax Max Challenge. Her victory in the 2025 Rotax Max Challenge India Championship further solidified her reputation. Later that year, Arshi represented India at the Asia-Pacific Motorsport Games in Sri Lanka, where she competed against top international talent.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2026, Arshi's career took another giant leap as she moved to the UK to race in the prestigious British Champions of the Future Academy Program. Joining the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive program is another major milestone, as she becomes the youngest female to be part of this initiative. The program is designed to foster young female drivers and offer them a platform to shine in motorsport.

As one of just four drivers selected for her age group, Arshi will compete in the British Champions of the Future Academy Program, which spans four rounds. Reflecting on her achievement, Arshi said, “It’s a huge honour to be chosen for F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive Program. Being the only Indian driver in the group, I’m proud to represent my country and eager to compete against such talented racers in the UK this year.”

Trending Stories