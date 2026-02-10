/T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwi fury unleashed as Black Caps crush UAE in 10-wicket rout

New Zealand registered a comfortable victory over the UAE after a strong opening stand between Finn Allen and Tim Seifert in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (Feb 10). Chasing 174, the Black Caps openers dominated from the start and stayed unbeaten till the end and chased down the target in just 15.2 overs, winning by 10 wickets. Tim Seifert played a stunning knock of 89 not out from 42 balls, smashing three sixes and 12 fours. Finn Allen supported him well with 84 not out off 50 balls, which included five sixes and five fours. Together, they shared a record opening stand that sealed the match comfortably.

The UAE bowlers struggled throughout the innings and failed to put pressure on the New Zealand batters. Not a single breakthrough came as the Kiwi openers controlled the chase with ease.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, UAE posted a competitive total of 173 for six in 20 overs after winning the toss. Captain Muhammad Waseem led from the front with an unbeaten 66 off 45 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. Alishan Sharafu added 55 from 47 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. Mayank Kumar chipped in with 21 runs to help UAE reach a respectable score.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the standout bowler with two wickets for 37 runs. Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took one wicket each.

Also Read - Ganguly hopes for a fight from Pakistan against ‘superb’ Indian team in T20 WC