/T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out, Sri Lanka to name replacement soon

Sri Lanka star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup after picking up a left hamstring injury. According to Sri Lankan media reports, he will be out for about four weeks, which ends his tournament early in the event co-hosted by Sri Lanka. The injury happened during Sri Lanka’s opening match against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday. Hasaranga looked uncomfortable during the game but still finished his four overs, taking three for 25. An MRI scan done on Monday confirmed the injury.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha is likely to be named as his replacement. The 31-year-old has played five ODIs and three T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking six wickets with a T20 economy rate of 7.85.

In T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka started their campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium. After a slow start, Kamindu Mendis scored 44 off 19 balls and Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 56 to lift Sri Lanka to 163 for six. Hasaranga then played a key role with the ball to swing the match in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs while chasing 164. Ross Adair made 34 off 23 balls and Harry Tector scored 40 off 34. For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga struck at crucial moments, as he removed Adair early with a googly and later dismissed Tector just as Ireland were trying to rebuild.

Together with Maheesh Theekshana, who took three for 23, Hasaranga kept things tight in the middle overs. During the match, Hasaranga also became the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history.