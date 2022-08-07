7 captains in 7 months! Rohit Sharma gives his take on India's multiple captaincy changes in 2022

Team India have witnessed several captaincy changes already this year with as many as seven captains leading the team across formats so far in 2022. While Rohit Sharma is India's permanent captain across all three formats, there have been multiple captaincy changes this year due to COVID-19, injuries and giving rest to players.

The Indian team started 2022 with KL Rahul captaining the side in the first Test match of the year against South Africa before Virat Kohli came back to lead the team in the next game. Kohli then quit all three formats as captain allowing Rohit to take over as India's all-format captain. However, Rohit missed India's ODI series against South Africa due to an injury and Rahul again lead the team.

Rohit then made a comeback from injury and led India against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home. Following the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rohit was rested from the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home where Rahul was supposed to lead the side again. However, Rishabh Pant took the captaincy baton due to an injury to Rahul.

India then headed to Ireland for a T20I without a number of senior players, who were busy preparing for the one-off Test against England at the same time. Hardik Pandya led India against Ireland becoming the 5th captain to lead the Indian team in 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah then was asked to captain India in absence of a COVID-positive Rohit in the one-off Test against England before Shikhar Dhawan led the team in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies in the absence of the Hitman.

When asked about the multiple captaincy changes for India so far in 2022, skipper Rohit Sharma said it is important to have leadership in the squad. Rohit said it was a positive sign that India have so many players who can be relied upon for the captaincy position.

"I think it's very important to have that leadership, but obviously, you know, we play the IPL and it's a 10-team tournament. So, there will be 10 captains who, at some stage, will be a part of the Indian team as well," Rohit said on Star Sports' show "Follow The Blues".

"You know, I think it's fantastic because, honestly, my job is much less as these guys understand everything pretty well. So, it's just about if someone's having a thought, how am I going to back up that thought. For me, as captain, that is my role and that is what I'm trying to do," he added.

Dhawan will lead India once again on their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe later this month as a number of senior players have been rested for the series. Rohit will then be back to captain India at the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.