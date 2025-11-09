/6 sixes in six balls! Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary enters record books; smashes the fastest 50 in first-class cricket

Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary scripted history on Sunday (November 9) by hitting six sixes in an over against Arunachal Pradesh during their match in Ranji Trophy. Akash also made the record for the fastest half-century in just 11 balls. The 25-year-old became only the third player ever after Garry Sobers Ravi Shastri to his six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. Akash's innings was laced with eight sixes. Ravi Shastri did it first during 1984–85 Ranji Trophy season while playing for Bombay against Baroda.

Watch Akash hitting six sixes in an over here

Akash scores fastest 50 in first-class cricket

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 25-year-old also etched his name by joining an elite list of cricketers scoring fastest 50 in first-class cricket. Akash broke England's Wayne White record of hitting 50 in 12 balls back in 2012 while playing for Leicestershire against Essex.

Who is Akash Choudhary?

Akash Kumar Choudhary made his debut in first-class cricket in December 2019 against Nagaland. That same year, he also played List-A and T20 matches for his state, facing off against Sikkim and Gujarat. His journey in domestic cricket has been a rollercoaster, with the ups and downs typical of the grind. Before this match, he had only managed two fifties in his last ten innings, struggling with a lean patch that saw him fail to score over 20 runs in five consecutive games.

However, a recent half-century against Bihar seemed to signal a change in fortunes, and Sunday’s performance proved that his form had truly returned. In addition to his batting brilliance, Akash showcased his all-round ability by opening the bowling, claiming an early wicket. His remarkable display in Surat, where he made history by turning 11 deliveries into a magical performance, ensured his name would be remembered, especially as Arunachal Pradesh found themselves trailing by 593 runs.

List of players with most sixes consecutively in first-class cricket