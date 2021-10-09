5 wins, 2 defeats: How Kolkata Knight Riders sparked a turnaround in UAE to seal playoffs spot in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed a remarkable turnaround with five wins and two defeats in seven matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to seal a spot in the playoffs. Not many had expected Eoin Morgan & Co. to finish in the top four after their disastrous start to the season in the India leg of the tournament earlier this year.

KKR managed only two wins in as many as seven matches during the first leg of IPL 2021 in India and found themselves reeling on the bottom half of the table. They had their task cut out as they headed to UAE for the second leg of the tournament. KKR needed to win at least five of their seven matches to stay in the race for playoffs and they did exactly that.

With the help of a bit of luck and a superior net run rate, KKR managed to become the fourth team after Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore to book a spot in the knockout stages of the IPL 2021. A number of players contributed to KKR's spectacular redemption.

Here we take a look at their stellar show in UAE which helped them seal a berth in the playoffs -

A perfect start:

Kolkata Knight Riders were under immense pressure heading into their opening clash of the UAE leg against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the bowlers produced an emphatic performance to restrict RCB on a paltry 92 and help KKR register a massive win by 9 wickets to get their campaign off to a winning start. They continued their winning run by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in their second game of the UAE leg.

A topsy-turvy ride:

Kolkata Knight Riders endured a topsy-turvy ride after a brilliant start to the UAE leg as they slipped to two defeats in their next three matches. KKR lost a last-ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets before beating an in-form Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in their next match. Just when they had the momentum back in their favour, Morgan & Co lost against Punjab Kings in the next game.

Final redemption:

KKR were in a must-win situation with two games left in hand. They registered a close 6-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 13th league game of the season before facing Rajasthan Royals in their final league match. KKR mauled RR by 86 runs to further improve their net run rate and seal a spot in the playoffs with back-to-back wins in two matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now take on Kohli's RCB in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11). The winner of the clash will take on the loser of the Qualifier 1 between CSK and DC while the loser will stand eliminated.