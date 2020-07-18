3TC Solidarity Cup: AB de Villers' Eagles bag gold, silver for Temba Bavuma's Kites

AB de Villiers’ blistering knock helped his team Eagles win the 3TC Solidarity Cup gold medal at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday. De Villiers’ quickfire knock only cemented his place as one of the most devastating batters of all time with his team ending the match at the top of the podium.

Reeza Hendricks won the toss as Kingfishers elected to bat first. The side started brightly after their captain and Janneman Malan put a quick 30-run partnership in the first three overs. However, Hendricks was soon sent packing after a superb fielding effort by Temba Bavuma. Faf du Plessis played the second fiddle to Malan as Kingfishers ended their first innings at 56/2 in 6 overs.

AB de Villiers stars for Eagles

AB de Villiers-led Eagles were the next to bat with Kingfishers’ turn to bowl. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen took their side to a cautious start but after the departure of Dussen, Markram went all gun blazing and hammered a 21-ball 43 while de Villiers scored unbeaten 7 off 11 as Eagles finished their first innings with 66/1 in 6 overs.

For Kites, Jon-Jon Smuts and Ryan Rickleton opened the batting against Eagles as the openers scored 17 off the first two overs but could put 58/1 in 6 overs.

De Villiers, in the second half, went berserk and smashed a half-century off 21 deliveries as he ensured Eagles finished with 160/4 in 12 overs.

Kites finished at 138/3 despite Dwayne Pretorius slamming the fastest half-century of the match in just 17 balls.

Kingfishers ended the match at 113/5 off 12 overs and had to settle for bronze. Kites bagged the silver whereas Eagles clinched the gold in what was a return for cricket in South Africa.

