/Countdown Begins: ICC, CSA to release 2027 ODI World Cup schedule on October 1 - Report

The countdown has begun as the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) will jointly announce the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule on Thursday (Oct 1) in Cape Town. The event, which also marks one year until the 14-team tournament, will kick off ticket ballot registrations. As previously reported, the World Cup will begin on October 2, on Gandhi Jayanti, and conclude on November 21.

Of the 14 participating teams in the ODI World Cup, 10 will be determined by September 30, the cut-off qualification date. While two of those 10 nations are the hosts – South Africa and Zimbabwe, the remaining eight will qualify based on the ICC ODI rankings. The four pending teams, however, will advance through the qualifying process and will be listed as Qualifier 1, 2, 3 and 4. Along with South Africa and Zimbabwe, Namibia is a joint host; however, unlike the other two, it does not qualify automatically and must earn its spot through the qualifiers.

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As things stand, eight teams that have qualified for the World Cup by virtue of their ODI rankings are India (1), New Zealand (2), Pakistan (4), Australia (5), England (6), Sri Lanka (7), Afghanistan (8) and Bangladesh (9). While Bangladesh, ranked ninth, has sneaked through, South Africa (3) earned their place as the tournament’s co-hosts.

The West Indies, however, will have to qualify through the qualifiers, scheduled early next year.

Although tickets will not be available for immediate purchase on Thursday, fans can register for the ticket ballot starting October 1.

ICC ODI World Cup Schedule

According to an ICC release, the next ODI World Cup will be divided into three rounds before the semifinals and final. The competition will begin with a Super Series featuring the three lowest-ranked of the 14 qualified teams (12th, 13th, and 14th) in a round-robin format. The top team will advance to the next stage.

The next round will have 30 matches featuring 12 teams, divided into two groups of six, playing in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team across the two groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage.