/'A Genius': England cricket mentor Kevin Pietersen reacts to Virat Kohli's record 55th ODI hundred

Virat Kohli unleashed his best in the ODI series opener against the West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27), smashing an unbeaten 139 – his 55th One-Day century, and helping land the first punch in this three-match series. The talismanic batter also completed 15,000 runs in the 50-over format, becoming only the second batter after his idol and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, and the quickest ever to do so (innings-wise). He broke several records in his match-winning outing in Thiruvananthapuram and won a million hearts, including that of the newly appointed England white-ball mentor, Kevin Pietersen.

Having played against and alongside (in the IPL) each other back in the day, KP knows Kohli’s mettle and couldn’t help but shower praise on Kohli’s record knock.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“55 ODI 100s for Virat!!!!

55?!?!?!?!

Many cricketers have good careers by just playing 55 games.

He Is A Genius, and I’m buzzing for him! ❤️” KP wrote on his X handle.

Kohli was on song in his first ODI game since losing the Lord’s One-Day in July this year. Coming into bat following Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Kohli stitched a 151-run stand with captain Shubman Gill to keep India’s nose ahead in the run chase. While Gill also continued his rich vein of form with his 10th One-Day hundred, Kohli’s 55th ODI century stole all the limelight.

Unlike how he used to shape his innings during run chases previously, Kohli hit fifth gear from the word go, smashing nine sixes and 10 fours in his breathtaking knock. He remained unbeaten on 139 off just 88 balls at a strike rate of 157.95.

"I promised myself I'm going to play positively because I can," Kohli said in the post-match presser. "So I'm going to continue to play like that, but, you know, not be reckless. There is a fine line, which as a professional, as an experienced player, I should have the ability to execute in this way without, you know, playing reckless shots and get the team through."

"I think to follow a free mind, you need a fit body. So for me, it works the other way around. I stay physically fit, and then I'm able to visualise the game in the way that I want to play, which allows me the best chance to go out there and execute in the way that I did tonight,” said Player of the Match Kohli.