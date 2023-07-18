2023 Women's World Cup: Co-host Australia call out FIFA over pay disparity

Australia women's national soccer team, in a video, has called out the pay disparity in the prize money at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Matildas also have voiced support for the women players' 'basic right' of collective bargaining during pay negotiations.

“Seven hundred and thirty-six footballers have the honour of representing their countries on the biggest stage this tournament, yet many are still denied the basic right to organise and collectively bargain,” the players say in the video.

“Collective bargaining has allowed us to ensure we now get the same conditions as the Socceroos, with one exception – FIFA will still only offer women one quarter as much prize money as men for the same achievement. × “We call on those who run the game to work to provide opportunities for girls and women in football, whether that be players, coaches, administrators or officials,” the players added in the video.

Notably, the prize money for the FIFA Women's World Cup is $110 million compared to $440 million offered during the men's event in Qatar last year. FIFA, meanwhile, is aiming to bring the pay parity between two event during the 2026 & 2027 world cups, respectively.

This is also not the first time Matildas have raised their voices against the pay disparity. In 2015, they went on strike to demand equal pay and successfully managed to get equal minimum percentage as Australia men's team at tournaments. The deal has been achieved via a collective bargaining agreement in 2019.

FIFA Women's World Cup is set to start from Thursday, July 20 and is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand together. A total of 32 teams will take part in the marquee event. Australia are placed in Group B alongside Canada, Nigeria and Ireland. The final of the even will be played on August 20.

