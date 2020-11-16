19-year-old Jannik Sinner becomes youngest in 12 years to clinch ATP title

19-year-old Jannik Sinner has become the youngest player to win an ATP Tour title in more than 12 years after clinching Sofia Open title on Saturday.

The Italian ace defeated Vasek Pospisil of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the summit clash to win his first ATP title. This was Pospisil's first attempt to win the ATP finals too.

"It is a great feeling ending the year with a tournament win," said Sinner as per the ATP Tour website. "Now I think the hard work is going to start once more… I hope I am going to start even better next year than I did this year," he added.

Japan's Kei Nishikori was the last player to have lifted a tour-level trophy at a younger age than Sinner. Nishikori won his maiden ATP Tour title as an 18-year-old at the 2008 Delray Beach Open.

With a win in Sofia, Jannik marks an end to a memorable 2020 campaign during which he claimed three top 10 wins and finished the year with a 19-11 record. He has entered the top 40 of the ATP rankings on Monday after earning rank no. 37.