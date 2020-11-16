Cristiano Ronaldo reverts after Novak Djokovic replicates iconic 'Siu' celebration

From having intriguing matches with players on the tennis court to indulging in hilarious interactions, world number one Novak Djokovic is one of most expressive athletes in the world of sport. Djokovic recently tried imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration as CR7 responded to the Serbian ace in what has been a treat for the fans on social media.

Djokovic took to social media platform Twitter recently to post a video in which he was seen replicating Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration.

While Djokovic tagged Ronaldo while asking how did he fare, the Portuguese stalwart replied as he gave his verdict on the video.

The viral video was initially shared by the official Twitter handle of ATP Tour amid the ongoing ATP Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Djokovic asked: "@Cristiano how did I do?”. Ronaldo, in a goofy reply, reverted “Not bad bro”.

Djokovic is now eyeing a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title at O2 arena this season after not winning the tournament since 2015.

He recently equalised Pete Sampras’ record of ending six consecutive seasons as number one.

"Coming into the tournament and knowing that I have clinched the year-end number one releases some of the pressure, definitely. But at the same time it doesn't change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I'm here," Djokovic was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been on fire for Juventus and Portugal since returning negative for COVID-19. The former Real Madrid forward was forced into self-isolation after testing positive for the dreaded virus and spent around two weeks recovering from it.

However, since then he has scored goals in almost every match he has played and is currently on a top spell in front of the goal.

