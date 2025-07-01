16-year-old son Rocky breaks father and former England all-rounder's 27-year-old record

Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is making headlines by following his father's footsteps. At just 16 years and 291 days old, Rocky has scored a century for the England Lions and breaks a long-standing record set by his father. The England Lions toured Australia in January this year and played a four-day match against Cricket Australia at the Brisbane ground. During the match Rocky has impressed everyone with a brilliant knock of 108 runs off 127 balls in the first innings and help England to post a good total.

With this performance he broke his father's 27-year-old record and become the youngest player to score a century for the England Lions (also known as England A).

Before Rocky Flintoff, the record was held by his father Andrew Flintoff who had scored a hundred for the England Lions in 1998 against Kenya in Nairobi at the age of 20 years and 208 days.

The England Lions managed to post a total of 316 runs in their first innings. Thanks to Rocky’s innings as it came at a crucial time when the team was struggling, his century includes six sixes and nine boundaries.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia team was bowled out for 214 runs in their first innings with England bowler Pat Brown taking five wickets.

The 16-year-old made his First-Class and List-A debut in 2024 and plays for Lancashire in county cricket. So far he has appeared in four First-Class matches and seven List-A games.