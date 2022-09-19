15 years of six sixes: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his memorable 12-ball fifty against England with son - WATCH

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated the 15th anniversary of his six sixes against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup with his son Orion on Monday (September 19). Yuvraj had become the second batter after former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs to slam six sixes in an over in international cricket.

The former India all-rounder had launched a brutal onslaught against England pacer Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup clash between the two sides at the Kingsmead in Durban. While he became the first Indian batter to smash six sixes of six consecutive deliveries in an international game, Yuvraj also smashed the fastest fifty in international cricket off just 12 balls.

It was on this day in 2007 that Yuvraj achieved the magnificent feat and he celebrated the 15th anniversary of his six sixes in the company of his son Orion on Monday.

"Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years," Yuvraj tweeted with a video of himself watching the highlights of his famous knock with his son.

Yuvraj came out to bat at number five in the game and was looking in terrific touch as he went after the England bowlers from the word go. The swashbuckling left-hander was involved in an on-field spat with Andrew Flintoff ahead of Broad's over and went on to vent out his frustration against the pacer by whacking him for six straight sixes.

He dispatched the first ball of the 19th over from Broad over the cow corner before sending the second one ver backward square leg for a maximum. There was no stopping Yuvraj as he smashed the next one over extra cover before punishing Broad again in the fourth over despite the pacer going round the wicket.

He became the second batter after Gibbs to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket and the fourth overall to achieve the feat. West Indies legend Garry Sobers and India's Ravi Shastri had achieved the feat in first-class cricket.

Riding on Yuvraj's stunning half-century, India went on to post a huge total of 218 runs on the board and defeated England by 18 runs on their way to lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title in South Africa.