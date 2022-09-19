Violence flares up in UK's Leicester amid protests after India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, 15 arrested

Amid rising tension in UK's east Leciseter following clashes between two groups and unplanned protests, the Leicestershire police have arrested at least fifteen people for causing 'disorder'. Unplanned protests broke out in the city on Saturday night after rumours of an attack on a mosque surfaced on social media.

The Leicestershire Police had rubbished the speculations stating, "We've seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true."

Two people were arrested following the protests on Saturday night and Sunday morning. While one man was detained on the suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder, another was held for the possession of a bladed article. Another police operation was conducted to contain the serious disorder in the city leading to 15 arrests on Sunday.

Violence and protests first broke out following the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in the UAE. The Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester clashed post the game resulting in huge disorder. There is tension rising in the area ever since due to speculations on social media.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing a group of young men trying to vandalise a Hindu temple in the area. There were reports of numerous incidents of violence and damage across the city on Saturday and Sunday with the Leicestershire police deploying more officers to bring the situation under control.

Shameful scenes of religious hatred against Hindus in Leicester by targeting their temple pic.twitter.com/4e0nWhYif8 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 18, 2022 ×

In a statement released after 15 arrests, the Leicestershire police said it was done to minimise harm and disturbance to the communities. All fifteen people remain in police custody.

“Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city. Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities," the police said in a statement.

India and Pakistan met twice in the recently-concluded Asia Cup cricket tournament. While India got the better of Pakistan in the group-stage clash on August 28, Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals in the Super Four meeting between them the following week. Pakistan made it to the final of the tournament but ended up missing out on the trophy after losing against Sri Lanka.