/'Where will he bowl...,' Ashwin questions India not selecting Kuldeep in Perth ODI

India lost the first of three ODIs against Australia inn Perth as the batters fail on a pacy and bouncy pitch but former spinner Ravi Ashwin has questioned the playing XI as well. India had six bowlers in the ranks out of which three were all-rounders including spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Ashwin questioned not picking up wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and said bowling can't be ignored to extend batting. Indian batters could not handle pitch along with multiple rain delays and could manage just 136/9 in what eventually became a 26-over per side contest.

Ashwin questions no picking up Kuldeep in Perth

“I can understand why they're playing two spinners in the game along with Nitish Reddy, they want the batting depth because both Washington and Axar can bat. But man, at least give some attention to the bowling too. On these big grounds, if Kuldeep can't bowl with a lot of freedom, where will he bowl then? And there's going to be over spin which will help him get bounce as well,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Kuldeep, who made his debut for India in 2016, has not ever been able to cement his place in any of the format, often losing to all-rounder for batting depth in the playing XI.

India fail miserably in Perth