/MILESTONE ALERT! Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian and fourth overall in WODIs to achieve THIS record

India women may have lost the Women's World Cup 2025 match against England women on Sunday (Oct 19) but all-rounder Deepti Sharma joined an elite list only three women cricketers are part of beside her. Deepti was at her best in the game, taking four wickets and scoring 50 runs, but it wasn't enough in the end as India lost the thriller in Indore by four runs in a chase of 289. With her performance, Deepti became only the fourth women cricketer in the WODIs history to score 2000+ runs and take 150+ wickets.

Deepti Sharma joins elite list

Deepti now has 2,657 runs at an average of 36 with a best of 188 and 153 wickets with a best of 6/20 in 117 WODIs played. Before her, Sarah Taylor (West Indies Women), Ellyse Perry (Australia Women), and Marizanne Kapp (South Africa Women) had achieved the same milestone. Among all the players, Taylor has the most runs - 5,873, while Perry is second with 4,414 runs and Kapp is third with 3,397 runs. In terms of wickets, Kapp leads the list with 172 wickets, followed by Perry's 166 and Taylor's 155 wickets. Deepti, however, has the highest individual score of 188 and best bowling performance of 6/20 among the four players.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are India's chances of semi-finals after loss vs England?