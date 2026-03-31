/'Very emotional': Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on CSK exit

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja admitted that leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a long and successful stint was an emotional moment, but he understands that such changes are part of a player’s career. He added that he is happy to be back with Rajasthan Royals, the team where he started his IPL journey and is approaching this new phase with a positive mindset. Jadeja also mentioned that he wants to keep learning while sharing his experience with the squad.

The 37-year-old was part of Rajasthan’s title-winning team in 2008 and later became an important player for Chennai after joining them in 2012.

"I'm liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I'm just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey. The good thing was that I'm now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season. I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team," Jadeja said on Jio Hotstar.

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Jadeja played a pivotal role in CSK's championship triumphs in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with his impactful contributions in both batting and bowling, along with his exceptional fielding.



Ahead of the 2026 season, Jadeja made a return to the Rajasthan Royals through a high-profile trade deal with CSK. Jadeja, along with Sam Curran, joined the Rajasthan franchise as Sanju Samson moved to the five-time champions.



Jadeja, in his first match for the RR in the IPL 2026, proved to be dangerous for his former team, scalping two prized wickets of Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.



Incisive bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Jadeja and Nandre Burger, and a sensational half-century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped RR cruise to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions CSK on Monday.