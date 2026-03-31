/Vaibhav Sooryvanshi ready to make India senior debut? 2011 ODI World Cup winner 'would love to see him fast-tracked'

India's teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 a couple days ahead of the start of IPL 2026, has begun the season with a bang. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryvanshi hit 15-ball 50, third fastest in the IPL history, in his 17-ball 52 runs innings to help his team beat Chennai Super Kings. RR won the match by eight wickets against five-time winners CSK on Monday (Mar 30) in Guwahati. Sooryavanshi's innings sparked the question of him making his international debut India once again. The teenager, ever since making his debut at 14 in IPL 2025, has been climbing up faster than anyone would have thought, making him hard to ingore for international debut, but is he ready for play for India senior side?

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eligible for Team India?

Looking him bat in RR vs CSK, Ambati Rayudu, former India international, while speaking on ESPNCricinfo Time Out, said: "He looks a cut above a lot of youngsters in the country, and he's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket. I don't know when, but definitely in the future."

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India's WC winning spinner Piyush Chawla also opined on the same at the same show and said: "If he plays like that, would love to see him fast-tracked. Over the last year, in Under-19, domestic... whatever he has played, he went there and he scored hundreds. And it's not only hundreds, he scored big hundreds."

Will Sooryavanshi play 2027 ODI World Cup?

The next ICC white-ball event is going to be the 2027 ODI World Cup and there are questions about Sooryvanshi's inclusion in the team. He most recently scored 439 runs in the U-19 ODI World Cup during India's title-winning campaign.