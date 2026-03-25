/'The day has come': Mohamed Salah announces exit from Liverpool after ongoing season

Mohamed Salah will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season, the Egypt forward announced on Tuesday as he started a farewell to what the club said were nine "illustrious" years at Anfield. The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 before making 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals to leave him third on the Reds' all-time leading goalscorers chart behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. Salah has also won the Premier League Golden Boot award on four occasions while starring for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy.

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His Liverpool honours also include a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

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But the currently injured Salah has scored just five Premier League goals so far this this season, compared with 29 in last term's title-winning campaign.

And his Anfield future became the subject of intense speculation after a dramatic bust-up with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in December.

He accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row and said he had no relationship with the Dutch boss.

‘Unfortunately, the day has come’

Salah, in a video on social media featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool, said: "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come.

"This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club.

"It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."

Salah, who in common with many Liverpool players and staff was deeply affected by the death of team-mate Diogo Jota in a car crash in July, added: "We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.

"Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone," insisted Salah in a reference to the Liverpool fans' chant.

‘Second to none’

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, tried to quieten speculation about the future of his client, now a free agent at the end of the season, with an X post that read: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows."

Meanwhile Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, who signed for the club in the same transfer window as Salah in 2017, paid tribute to his team-mate.

"Mohamed, thank you," the Scotland defender wrote on Instagram. "Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.

Robertson added: "You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC –- the greatest. Second to none."

Liverpool said on their website: "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield."

Salah was forced off at Anfield last week after scoring in Liverpool's 4-0 victory against Galatasary, which sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.