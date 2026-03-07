/'Polo is a lifestyle, not a 9-to-5 job': Simran Shergill explains sport’s true essence

In polo, numbers rarely tell the whole story. For Simran Shergill, reaching a six-goal handicap, one of the highest ratings in Indian polo, was more than a statistic. It was the culmination of decades of discipline, relentless work and a life shaped around horses. Shergill, who has spent more than two decades playing professional polo, says the milestone was a deeply personal achievement. At one point, he was the only six-goal player in Asia, a distinction that reflected not just skill but consistency at the highest level. “It was a moment of pride,” Shergill told WION in an exclusive interview. “Many players reach six goals for a year and drop back down. I was fortunate to stay there for a few years and win tournaments at that level.”

Shergill credits both hard work and the opportunities he received during his career. Much of his journey was shaped by his long association with industrialist Naveen Jindal, with whom he has worked for over two decades. Starting young, Shergill built his game gradually, pushing himself every time his handicap increased. “In polo, just being at your handicap isn’t enough,” he explains. “You have to play one step above your rating. Teams always look for players who deliver more than their handicap suggests.” That mindset, he says, forces players to train harder, organise their horses better and minimise mistakes under pressure.

From Army stables to professional Polo

Shergill’s relationship with horses began early in life. His father served in the President’s Bodyguard, a posting that introduced him to horses during his teenage years. Between the ages of 13 and 16, Shergill began riding regularly, initially experimenting with show jumping before discovering polo. “I always loved horses as a child. But being around them every day at the President’s Bodyguard is what truly started everything,” he recalls.

Argentina: The Polo classroom

One of the most transformative phases of Shergill’s career came when he travelled to Argentina early in his career, widely regarded as the global capital of polo. There, he trained, played and absorbed the nuances of the sport.

“Argentina has more polo players than the rest of the world combined,” he says. “You learn everything there, how to ride better, how to pass the ball, how to understand the rhythm of the game.” The experience also changed his playing style. Originally a forward, Shergill learned the value of teamwork and precision. “You can hit the ball a hundred yards,” he says. “But if it doesn’t reach your teammate, it’s useless. Sometimes a 20-yard pass is far more valuable.”

Polo: More lifestyle than profession

For Shergill, polo extends far beyond the playing field. “It’s not really a job,” he says. “It’s a lifestyle.” His days revolve around the horses, feeding them, checking their condition and ensuring their well-being. Even after long days, he makes time to inspect the stables. “Morning and night, you check on them,” he explains. “If they’re injured, if they’re fed properly, if they’re comfortable in winter or summer. Our lives revolve around them.”

The future of Indian Polo

Despite the rich history of the sport in the country, Shergill believes Indian polo is currently facing a challenging phase.

“In the last twenty years that I’ve played, this is probably the lowest point,” he says, noting that the number of teams competing in Delhi has dropped significantly. He believes the future lies in rebuilding the sport at the grassroots level.

“We need to make polo more inclusive,” he says. “Right now, the level of horses and organisation required is extremely high. That makes it difficult for younger players or new entrants to compete.” Reducing costs and expanding opportunities, he argues, will be key to reviving the sport.

A family legacy in the making

The next generation may already be on its way. Shergill’s 10-year-old son has begun riding and spending time around horses. For the veteran player, watching him grow into the sport has been a rewarding experience. “He loves being around the horses,” Shergill says. “And all my friends have become his friends now.”