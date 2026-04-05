/'Played beautifully, adapted well': DC coach Ian Bell hails Sameer Rizvi

Delhi Capitals’ rising star Sameer Rizvi continued his impressive form in IPL 2026, delivering a match-winning 90 to guide his side to a comfortable six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 163 in Delhi on Saturday, the 22-year-old played an aggressive innings, scoring 90 off 51 balls with seven boundaries and seven sixes, marking the third-highest score by an impact player in IPL history. The victory was only Delhi Capitals’ second against Mumbai Indians in their last seven encounters.

Speaking after the match, DC assistant coach Ian Bell praised Rizvi’s maturity and said, "He's played beautifully, as I said, he's adapted well, and that's what we spoke about coming in from the last game."

Rizvi, in turn, credited the team management for backing him and giving him the freedom to express himself at number four, saying that the clarity and trust from the coaching staff had been crucial to his performances.

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Bell also highlighted Rizvi’s awareness of conditions and smart shot selection, explaining that the batter judged the surface well and focused on playing straighter shots due to the lower bounce.

"A home ground for him, and knowing the conditions really well, but then adapting as well. Good players adapt to different surfaces, and I thought he did that incredibly well today. We knew with the lower bounce how important it was to play straighter rather than going too square, and I think he did that really well," the former England batter said.

The young batter also credited Bell and the coaching staff for guiding his approach and said, "He talks a lot about my batting. He tells me what options are possible in every wicket situation. The whole staff is very helpful, and they have given me a lot of freedom."

Bell further pointed to the team’s strong balance, with experienced players supporting emerging talent, noting that the presence of senior figures has created a healthy environment, while Rizvi, for now, continues to grab the spotlight.

"Not just the young players, but having the senior players like KL, Axar, Kuldeep around the whole group. We have a lovely blend of experience. Sameer, in particular, obviously, he's supposed to take the headlines at the moment," Bell added.