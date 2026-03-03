/'Next generation is going to be…': Glenn McGrath on Australia’s biggest challenge

Australia’s men’s cricket team is going through a period of change, as some of its top players are in the twilight of their careers. The team now needs to identify and prepare new players who can lead in the future. Speaking at an event, former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath said that finding and developing the next group of fast bowlers will be one of Australia’s biggest challenges. The Kangaroos have struggled in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and were knocked out in the group stage. The team was missing key bowlers like Mitchell Starc, who had retired from T20 internationals and the injured pair of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

McGrath pointed out that bowlers such as Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson have been playing for many years, so they are not exactly young replacements. He said it will be interesting to see who forms the next generation.

"You look at the quicks that the Australian team used against England," McGrath said at the MRF Pace foundation ground in Chennai. “Scotty Boland, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson - they've been around the game a long time, so you're not replacing older guys with younger guys. So the next generation is going to be interesting,” said McGrath.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nathan Ellis has emerged as the prominent leader in the bowling section for Australia in T20 cricket, but he is known more for controlling runs than attacking. Young players like Jack Edwards and Mahli Beardman, who made their T20 debuts in Pakistan earlier this year, could be part of Australia’s plans for the next T20 World Cup in 2028.

"We've seen Ellis and Beardman. They've had a little bit of experience in the white-ball format," McGrath said. “But to replace Cummins, Starc, who carried the Australian attack against England and Hazlewood...those three have been around for a while. Scotty Boland has done a great job, but I think Australia's biggest challenge moving forward is how the next generation are going to take over from this one. We saw in the T20 format of the World Cup, it didn't go too well. But we'll see what the future holds,” he added.

McGrath said replacing experienced bowlers like Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood will not be easy. He believes Australia’s biggest task is making sure the new players are ready to take over. He admitted the team did not perform well in the last T20 World Cup but said the future is still open.

He also explained that playing in tournaments like the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League can help young players gain experience and confidence. He mentioned that Cooper Connolly had a strong Big Bash season. McGrath added that senior players such as Steve Smith and Travis Head are important to guide younger teammates.

"I think playing in the IPL, playing alongside international players from around the world helps," McGrath said. "Performing in Big Bash helps as well. Cooper Connolly had a pretty good Big Bash, didn't he? The more they play, they have a bit of success, that will help. But it's also a confidence thing.

McGrath also raised questions about Australia’s team selection during the T20 World Cup 2026. Even though Smith was in good form in the Big Bash, he was not picked for key matches. Matt Renshaw, who had scored well in an earlier game, was also left out of an important match against Sri Lanka.

"I thought they Australia might make the final eight, but to be honest I didn't feel they would progress much further," McGrath said.