All England Open | Lakshya Sen to Gayatri Gopichand - Meet Indian players in action on March 3

The All England Open badminton championship, one of the most pretigious tournaments in sport, is set to begin on Tuesday (Mar 3). There's will be a lot of Indians participating in the event but top Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will miss after her travel plans were disrupted beause of onoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Nonetheless, there will be many Indians in action on the opening day.

Which Indians will be in action on March 3 in All England Open?

As many as seven Indians will be participating in the All England Open badminton championship on opening day of Tuesday (Mar 3). Below is the list of all the athletes playing today:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi

Women's Singles: Unnati Hooda vs Pornpawee Chochuwong & Malvika Bansod vs Chen Yu Fei

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Sayaka Hirota/Ayako Sakuramoto

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Pang Ron Hoo/Su Yin Cheng

What time is the All England Open matches of Indian players?

The first match, featuring Lakshya Sen, starts 5:10 pm IST at Minoru Yoneyama Court in Utilita Arena, Birmingham. Next is Malvika Bansod at around 5:20 pm IST at Court 4. It is followed by mixed doubled featuring Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto at around 6:10 pm IST, also at Court 4.

Unnati Hooda then plays her women's singles at arond 9:20 pm IST at Minoru Yoneyama Court followed by Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in women's doubles at 9:50 pm IST, also at Court 4.

Where to watch All England Open badmsinton championship live in India?