/Iran war forces stranded PV Sindhu out of All England; first reserve K Srikanth could earn main draw entry

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, currently stranded in a Dubai hotel amid war escalation involving Iran, the US and Israel, is forced out of the All England Open this year. Considering the travel disruptions across West Asia, with missiles flying over several Gulf countries, Sindhu is unlikely to make it to the competition in Birmingham, which starts on March 3. Despite raising concerns with the related authorities (in India) over her scheduled travel for the tournament, Sindhu is confined to her Dubai hotel, having spent most of the past days grinding inside the hotel gym.

“She’s pretty down, because she had trained hard and was looking forward to it,” Sindhu’s coach Vimal Kumar, who spoke to her, said, as quoted by the Indian Express. “But she’s accepted the fact now. They were even considering going by road and taking a flight from Oman, but the 6-hour drive is very dangerous.



“Her trainer was there, so she didn’t waste time. I told her something bigger is planned for her. There’s a World Championship at home,” Vimal added.

While the travel disruptions prevented her from reaching England this year, it opened doors for her compatriot, Kidambi Srikanth, who was the first reserve at the Birmingham competition. The same report suggests that Srikanth travelled from Mulheim to Birmingham following his second-round exit at the German Open; however, considering that the faraway shuttlers are struggling to reach England for the coveted tournament, Srikanth could find a place in the main draw, although it remains unconfirmed.



Besides, the Badminton Association of India Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, said they were in constant touch with India’s top shuttler but failed to arrange for her travel due to unforeseen circumstances.



“We are constantly in touch with her. But right now, things are not in our control, and unfortunately, it looks like she might miss the All England. The Badminton World Federation have been very sympathetic, and have assured that they will reschedule any games for players stuck in travel. But as of now, our options are next to nothing,” Mishra said.



While Sindhu was to fly via Emirates, which is among several airlines stranded as things stand, her coach, Vimal, who was to fly to Birmingham from Delhi on Monday, cancelled his travel altogether.



On the other hand, Unnati Hooda, the singles player, was re-booked on a flight on a separate route and expected to land in Birmingham late on Monday.



“The mixed doubles players have reached, and Gopi will reach tonight,” Mishra informed of flights taken via Singapore or Addis Ababa in Africa.

