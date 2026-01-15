/'Mohammad Rizwan should leave Big Bash League': Kamran Akmal suggests Pak batter

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has suggested that Mohammad Rizwan pull out of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) after the batter was asked to retire out in a recent game against Sydney Thunder. Playing for Melbourne Renegades on Monday (Jan 12), Rizwan was asked to retire out after a low strike rate. The incident quickly went viral, with a few trolling the former Pakistan captain.

Akmal suggests that Rizwan pull out

“We have spoken at length on various shows and on YouTube about how Babar and Rizwan need to improve their strike rates. What happened to Rizwan has not only led to mockery across the world but has also created a sense of humiliation. Some people are even saying that Rizwan should leave the league and return home,” Akmal said while speaking on GTV Sports.

“During the first season of the IPL, Younis Khan was kept on the bench while playing alongside you for the Rajasthan Royals. He famously said, ‘I am the captain of Pakistan; I will not sit on the bench. You must send me back with respect.’ We have seen players stand up for themselves like that,” added Akmal.

Having scored 26 off 23, the batter’s strike rate was not fit for the hour and was asked to retire out. With Melbourne 154/4 at the end of the 18th over, Rizwan was asked to come back to the pavilion, paving the way for Will Sutherland to come out to bat. Rizwan’s replacement did not do much of a favour to the side as Sutherland was dismissed for 1.

Akmal also recalled a moment from the 2008 IPL when he and former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan were representing the Rajasthan Royals. Younis was warming the bench for the majority of the tournament before he asked to be released if he is not playing.