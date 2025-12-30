/5 wicketkeepers with most ODI dismissals in 2025: KL Rahul third, check the leaderboard

A look at the top five wicketkeepers with the most ODI dismissals in 2025, where KL Rahul finished third, as players like Mohammad Rizwan led the charts with catches and stumpings.
Mohammad Rizwan topped the ODI dismissal charts in 2025. In 17 matches, he effected 22 dismissals, including 18 catches and four stumpings. Rizwan remained sharp behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan’s bowling success.
Tom Latham had a solid year as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper. He recorded 19 dismissals in 16 matches, with 17 catches and two stumpings, showing safe hands and quick movement throughout the ODI season.
Shai Hope impressed in ODIs with his work behind the stumps in 2025. Across 15 matches, he completed 17 dismissals, taking 15 catches and two stumpings, proving reliable in crucial moments for West Indies.
KL Rahul delivered consistently as India’s wicketkeeper in ODIs. In 14 matches, he accounted for 17 dismissals, including 14 catches and three stumpings, combining neat glove work with calm presence behind the stumps.
Ryan Rickelton made a strong impact despite playing fewer games. He managed 14 dismissals in just 11 matches, with 10 catches and four stumpings, showcasing quick reflexes and sharp anticipation for South Africa