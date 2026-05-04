/IPL 2026 | 'Knew it wouldn't be a quick chase': Gill after GT’s narrow win over PBKS

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted that the run chase against Punjab Kings was not easy and needed patience instead of attacking play. A brilliant four-wicket spell by Jason Holder, along with important contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, guided Gujarat Titans to a narrow four-wicket win in the final over at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After the match, Gill explained that the pitch was slow, so it was not possible to finish the match quickly. The team planned to build the innings step by step and take the game till the end. He also said that it was hard for new batsmen to score runs easily, so players who were already settled had to stay longer and finish the match.

"I think in chases like these, we would have liked to not take it as deep as it went, but two crucial points. This is not the kind of wicket where we'll chase in 15-16 overs. So we thought maybe one over before or a couple of overs before. That was the talk. If someone is set, they should go deep because it's not easy to hit from ball 1. Length balls weren't coming as we play on other wickets. It was important for the batsman who was set. luckily we had Washi, and he finished the game for us," Shubman Gill said after the match.

With this win, GT are at the sixth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS still stay at the top, with six wins, two losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.

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GT opted to bowl first, and it was a 79-run stand for the sixth wicket between Marcus Stoinis (40 in 31 balls, with five fours and a six) and Suryansh Shedge (57 in 29 balls, with three fours and five sixes) that took PBKS to 163/9 in 20 overs, with Holder (4/24) being an absolute trouble for PBKS batters.



Later in the chase, PBKS kept fighting, but knocks from Sai Sudharsan (57 in 41 balls, with five fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (40* in 23 balls, with five fours and a six) took GT to a win with one ball left.