/IPL 2026: Who is Suryansh Shedge? PBKS youngster who shone against GT

Punjab Kings batter Suryansh Shedge made a strong statement in the Indian Premier League with a quick 57 off just 29 deliveries. Walking in when his side was struggling at 36 for four against Gujarat Titans, he countered the pressure with a composed yet attacking approach, helping steady the innings. Coming in during a crisis on Sunday (May 3), Shedge initially focused on rebuilding before shifting gears. A standout moment came when he hammered 27 runs in a single over from Suthar, pushing Punjab past the 100-run mark. By the time he was dismissed in the 16th over, the team had reached 126.

Alongside Marcus Stoinis’ 40 off 31 balls, Shedge’s maiden IPL half-century ensured a competitive total on a challenging Ahmedabad pitch.

Who is Suryansh Shedge?

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Picked up for INR 30 lakh by Punjab Kings at the IPL auction, Shedge had already built a reputation in domestic cricket. Representing Mumbai, he is known for his explosive finishing ability and one of his standout performances came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final (2024), where his unbeaten 36 off 15 balls powered Mumbai to a successful chase of 175.

Despite limited opportunities in the IPL prior to this match, Shedge seized his moment impressively. A right-handed batter with a fearless mindset, he has developed a reputation for playing in high-pressure situations and accelerating rapidly when required.

In the domestic T20 season leading up to the IPL, he featured in nine matches, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate exceeding 250 and maintaining an average above 40. While his total runs may seem modest, his role has been to deliver maximum impact in limited time at the crease.

Developed in Mumbai’s competitive cricket environment, Shedge has trained alongside players like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, learning to read match situations and prepare through scenario-based practice.

Under the guidance of coach Abhishek Nayar, he refined both his technique and mental approach, gaining clarity about his role as a finisher. He has also drawn inspiration from Ajinkya Rahane, particularly in maintaining composure regardless of results.

An admirer of players such as Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya, Shedge looks up to cricketers who can influence games in multiple ways and perform under pressure.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Mumbai, his journey reflects discipline and determination. His mother left her banking job to support his ambitions, while his father built a corporate career. Grounded in these values, Shedge has consistently emphasised hard work over outcomes.