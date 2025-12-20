/'It’s a surprise': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Shubman Gill’s T20 World Cup 2026 snub

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said he was surprised by Shubman Gill’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He added that while Gill has struggled in the recent T20I series against South Africa, but the class of a player always speaks at the end. Gill being left out was one of the biggest talking points, especially with Axar Patel being named vice-captain for the tournament. Speaking on air, the former Indian captain described the decision as a shock.

“Not a bit of a surprise, it’s a surprise. Because he is a class act. Quality batter, who has had a fabulous season with the bat. Yes, I know he struggled for these few matches against South Africa," Gavaskar said while speaking onStar Sports.

“But you know, class always tells in the end. You know form is always a little temporary. And he was also coming after a long layoff. So when he wasn’t in any rhythm, one can understand when you aren’t in rhythm and you are playing the shortest format of the game, where you have to go bang, bang," Gavaskar added.

Despite being among India’s most consistent performers in Tests and ODIs, Gill has not been able to secure a fixed spot in the T20I team as an opener. India’s T20 plans now focus on aggressive starts rather than the steady accumulation.