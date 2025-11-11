/‘It’s a strong mix of young teams’: NBA Executive Vice President James Jones

The race for the NBA Cup 2025-26 is heating up as top teams compete for the third edition of the competition. NBA Cup has quickly become one of the most influential additions to the league calendar, offering teams a high-stakes environment that often reshapes the direction of their season. With the quarterfinal taking place from Tuesday (Dec 9), NBA Executive Vice-President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones reflected on the journey and what exactly the competition offers.

Jones backs youth

“I really like this field of opponents. It’s a strong mix of young teams, established teams, superstar veteran guys and emerging talent,” the former NBA star said while addressing the media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Especially over the last couple of years, you see this ‘emerging vs. established’ dynamic, and the competition is at an all-time high. I’m pretty sure there will be teams, similar to Indiana a few years ago, who use the Cup as a platform, a springboard, giving them the confidence to go compete against the best teams and make a run to the final. That’s the opportunity the Cup presents,” the former star added.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

The tournament will culminate in Las Vegas, with the semi-finals on December 13 and the final on December 16. Jones believes this year’s mix of contenders raises the ceiling even further. This season’s field again reflects the league’s depth and parity. Toronto, Orlando, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers all advanced undefeated, while the Knicks, Spurs, Heat and Suns qualified at 3—1. For Jones, the quality of group play shows how competitive the league has become.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

The NBA Cup will be an opportunity for the teams from both conferences to test the depth of the squad while also working on the future of young generational talents. The competition has been integral to helping the players grow.

James Jones Photograph: (Others)